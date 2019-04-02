Snapchat goes 'desi', introduces four Indian languages

Multimedia messaging app Snapchat on Tuesday introduced four Indian languages - Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi on its platform in a bid to tap the regional audience in the country.

"Snapchat is happy to announce its localisation into 4 Indian languages - Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi. Reinforcing its commitment to the Indian market, Snapchat launched 'Discover in India' last year and is now localising into regional languages to engage and excite Snapchatters to share content in their very own language," the company said in a press release.

With a view to provide Indian users more localised content, Snapchat had launched 'Discover in India' in partnership with 10 local publishers. However, the recent step to introduce Indian languages in the country is a big step by the social media giant to extend its reach in the country beyond tier-one, English speaking audience. The company had also appointed Raheel Khursheed, former head of Twitter News for India, as its India expert last year.

A recent We Are Social and Hootsuite report had ranked Snapchat as the tenth most active social media network in India, way below its competitor Instagram, which was on the fourth spot. In fact, it was even ranked below social network and image app Pinterest. According to analytics platform Statista, Snapchat had 11.15 million users in India as of January 2019 and was ranked fifth in terms of highest number of users. The US, France, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia were the top four.