Skype rolls out real-time fraud warnings to curb digital arrest scams targeting Indian users

In response to an alarming surge in “digital arrest” scams in India, Skype has launched live warnings on its platform to protect users from impersonators posing as government and law enforcement officials. These warnings, requested by the Government of India, are triggered by specific keywords and aim to educate and alert users about potential scams. One of the main alerts advises, “Indian legal authorities will NEVER contact you on Skype.”

The warning system is part of Skype’s broader effort to combat scammers who pose as law enforcement officers, extorting money under the guise of legal proceedings. The platform has also introduced additional safety features for users, including options to report suspicious messages, control incoming calls by limiting them to known contacts, and block unwanted accounts.

According to a senior government official, Skype has already disabled major fake accounts impersonating agencies like the Narcotics Control Bureau, the CBI, and the Enforcement Directorate. “We’ve compiled a list of over 100 accounts involved in scams, and legal action has been initiated against the worst offenders,” another official told News18, adding that the government has requested details of phone numbers linked to these fraudulent accounts.

This move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent warnings to citizens about the rise of digital arrest scams. He reassured the public that no Indian law enforcement agency would contact individuals on social media or messaging platforms for money, urging citizens to be cautious and verify before engaging with such messages.

Digital arrest scams have become an evolving threat in India. Fraudsters obtain personal information about their targets and impersonate officials from various government agencies, even going so far as to use fake ID cards and uniforms. The background of the call is often staged to look like a legitimate office, reinforcing the scam’s credibility.

These scammers typically inform their target that they are implicated in an ongoing legal case, pressuring them to report to a police station or court immediately. The threat of an impending arrest leaves the victims rattled, and at this point, the scammer offers an “out” by asking for money to make the “case” disappear. In many cases, scared victims comply, unaware of the ruse until it’s too late.

With these new safety measures, Skype provides users with simple steps to protect themselves. The alert system not only informs users of common scam tactics but also guides them on how to respond:

• Report Suspicious Messages: Right-click or long-press messages to report them.

• Control Incoming Calls: Limit calls to known contacts under Settings > Privacy.

• Block Unwanted Contacts: Easily block any suspicious user from their profile page.