Business Today
Skyscanner introduces DROPS, a new tool to tell you about price drops on flights

The tool works in the Skyscanner app, and highlights flights with price reductions of over 20% compared to their lowest point in the past seven days.

Online flight aggregator Skyscanner has launched a new app-exclusive feature, 'DROPS', aimed at helping travellers find flight price reductions of over 20% compared to their lowest point in the last seven days.

According to Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2025 Report, flight costs remain a key factor for Indian travellers, with 62% stating that ticket prices significantly influence their decision-making. The DROPS feature provides users with daily updates on flights from nearby airports that have seen notable price reductions.

To access DROPS, users need to log in to the Skyscanner app, where the latest discounted flights are highlighted each day. The feature is designed to provide a simplified way for travellers to monitor and secure lower fares.

Skyscanner analysed data from Indian travellers using the DROPS feature in January and found several notable trends:

  • The largest number of discounted flights were recorded on Fridays.
  • Most DROPS were published early in the day with 38% of DROPS available before 9:00am.
  • Goa recorded the highest number of DROPS, followed by Bangkok and Prayagraj.

The top ten destinations with the highest number of DROPS in January were:

  1. Goa, India  
  2. Bangkok, Thailand  
  3. Prayagraj, India  
  4. Almaty, Kazakhstan  
  5. Dubai, UAE  
  6. Singapore  
  7. Mumbai, India  
  8. New Delhi, India  
  9. Ahmedabad, India
  10. Colombo, Sri Lanka  

Biggest Price Reductions

The average saving from DROPS in January was ₹8,635. Among destinations with at least 50 DROPS recorded, Tokyo had the highest average price reduction at ₹20,988, followed by Dubai (₹15,304) and Prayagraj (₹13,008).

Mohit Joshi, Travel and Destinations Expert at Skyscanner, stated that the new feature aims to assist budget-conscious travellers in finding better deals. "With more Indians prioritising travel in 2025, this feature ensures they have access to significant savings on flights," he said.

To access the new feature, users need to download the Skyscanner app and login, after which they will be able to see the latest price reductions daily.

Published on: Feb 25, 2025, 3:31 PM IST
