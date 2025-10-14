Slack reimagines the future of work with its new Agentic OS for the AI era

At Dreamforce 2025, Slack unveiled its most ambitious update yet, a full transformation into an “agentic operating system” designed to make human and AI collaboration seamless. The new platform unites people, data, apps, and AI agents within Slack, turning it into a conversational workspace for the modern enterprise.

“Every company is asking where their agents will live, how they’ll get context, and how to make them useful. Slack is the answer,” said Denise Dresser, CEO of Slack. “By making Slack the conversational interface for Salesforce, we’re giving every employee a trusted, unified home for AI and agents, transforming how work gets done.”

Advertisement

The announcement marks Slack’s evolution beyond a messaging tool into a central hub for productivity powered by AI. The company introduced several innovations, including rebuilt native AI, a personalised Slackbot assistant, and the Channel Expert agent that provides instant, in-channel knowledge. These additions enable employees to find answers, automate tasks, and manage workflows faster.

Slack is also becoming the conversational interface for Salesforce. With the new Agentforce integrations, sales, IT, HR, and analytics teams can now access Salesforce data directly from within Slack. They can manage pipelines, resolve IT tickets, and analyse dashboards using natural language instead of navigating through multiple tabs or systems.

Engine, a Salesforce customer, views Slack as a “command centre” for work. “We’re building for scale, not just speed,” said Mollie Bodensteiner, Engine’s SVP of Operations. “Slack and Salesforce give us the structure to automate the work that slows people down and the flexibility to keep innovating as we grow.”

Advertisement

The upgraded Slackbot is now a personal AI companion that assists with everything from summarising meetings to drafting project plans. It integrates with tools such as Google Drive, OneDrive, and Salesforce, offering context-aware insights and actions. “Slackbot is showing us what the next era of productivity looks like,” said Andy White, SVP Salesforce on Salesforce Technology.

To unify enterprise AI tools, Slack introduced new developer capabilities like the Real-Time Search API and Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. These features allow partners such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Perplexity, and Notion to build intelligent agents that operate directly within Slack.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, for instance, will integrate through Slack’s new API to surface insights and help teams act faster, while Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini-powered Agentspace will enhance collaboration through contextual intelligence.

Advertisement

Guillermo Rauch, CEO of Vercel, praised Slack’s platform flexibility, saying, “In the process we realised Slack is the perfect AI agents platform. Our agents don’t feel like tools, they feel like team members.”