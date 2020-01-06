Smart toothbrush to robot, all that P&G unveiled at CES 2020

FMCG firm Procter & Gamble took the stage to unveil innovative technology products ranging from the connected baby care system to toilet paper robots to toothbrush at Consumer Electronics Show, Las Vegas. The company made its return to CES 2020 to showcase its cutting edge technologies to develop connected, innovative products that transform everyday consumer experiences.

"We strive to make life easier and more enjoyable with the superior products and services our brands offer. CES gives us the chance to show how we are constructively disrupting our business to deliver irresistibly superior experiences that reinvent what people expect of everyday products," said Chairman and CEO David Taylor, P&G.

Focussing on oral care, the company has unveiled Oral-B iO featuring a frictionless magnetic drive that distributes energy evenly to the tips of the bristles to create revolutionary micro-vibrations. The brush heads combine oscillating, rotating movements with micro-vibrations for deep cleaning to reach every contour. Even the brush head has been redesigned with twisted bristles, and reinforced with high-density tuft-in-tuft configuration, for a sensational brushing experience. It even features a Bimodal Smart Pressure Sensor to provide positive brushing feedback, identifying and guiding users to brush in the optimal pressure range. The Sensor features a variable-speed smart drive that adjusts the frequency to protect gums and enamel. This toothbrush has a smart display with personalised brushing modes that provide coaching and motivation throughout the cleaning process. It also supports artificial intelligence tracking via the Oral-B iO app that provides real-time individual tracking and coaching and guides consumers through a two-minute brushing session with 3D teeth tracking to ensure a professional clean feeling every time.

The Lumi by Pampers is claimed to be a revolutionary all-in-one connected care system that will help parents anticipate their baby's needs. It blends real-time data with intuition, combines a smart HD video monitor with an activity sensor and makes information accessible via the app. It will provide parents with a real-time view of their baby's sleep, feeding and diapering patterns, all in one place. According to the company, Lumi transforms data into unique, tangible insights and actionable tips to coach parents as their baby develops and grows.

To offer a better bathroom experience, P&G has come up with a couple of new solutions. RollBot that is claimed to be a first-of-its-kind robot, when controlled with a smartphone using Bluetooth, delivers a fresh roll of toilet paper. SmellSense, on the other hand, is an electronic sensor monitoring system that will allow users to plan ahead and check how the bathroom smells without having to experience it themselves. It is calibrated to detect carbon dioxide or hydrogen sulphide and notifies via a GO/NO GO display on the status of the stench.

The Opte Precision Skincare System is the first personalised handheld inkjet printer that scans, detects, and corrects hyper-pigmentation of your skin to reveal its natural beauty every day. The Heated Razor by GilletteLabs delivers a sustained heat sensation via an innovative warming bar and provides the pleasure of a hot towel with every stroke that lasts throughout the shave.

Also Read: Delhi Police books Godhwani brothers in Rs 18.8 crore Religare fraud complaint by Malvinder Singh

Also Read: This stock from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio defies market crash, rises nearly 3%

Also Read: US-Iran tension spooks Dalal Street; investors lose nearly Rs 3 lakh crore in market crash