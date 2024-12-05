Smartphones sold in Spain may come with warning labels like those on cigarette boxes; here’s why

Smartphones sold in Spain might soon come with health warning labels similar to cigarette packets, as experts urge the government to address potential health risks linked to digital devices. A 250-page report by a panel of 50 experts recommends measures to limit children's exposure to technology, suggesting heavy restrictions on device use among minors until the age of 13 to tackle what they perceive as a growing public health issue.

The report, seen by the Spanish newspaper El País, outlines age-based guidelines for children's screen time. It advises zero exposure for those under three years old, while children aged three to six should use devices only in exceptional cases. For children aged six to 12, the report advocates for the use of "dumb phones"—devices limited to calls without internet access—and encourages offline activities such as sports.

The experts also urge the government to introduce health warnings on smartphones and certain apps to educate users on potential risks like overuse, exposure to harmful content, and mental health challenges associated with social media. These warnings might also suggest maximum recommended usage times. According to the report, mobile phone addiction should be officially recognised as a public health issue, paving the way for preventive strategies and early detection systems. It further recommends incorporating questions about screen time and tech-related behaviours into regular health check-ups, particularly for adolescents, where screening for depression, anxiety, and technology use could become routine.

This push for measures follows concerns raised by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez earlier this year. Sánchez described the widespread consumption of online pornography by children as an "authentic epidemic," citing statistics showing one in four Spanish children under 12 and nearly half of those under 15 have accessed pornography. Although initially focused on this issue, the report takes a broader view, examining the impact of overall digital device use on children's development.

This initiative comes amid a global debate on children's exposure to technology. In France, a government-commissioned study has recommended banning smartphone use for children under 13 and limiting access to social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram until age 18. Meanwhile, Spain's socialist-led coalition government is progressing with legislation to address the issue. The proposed law includes mandatory parental controls on smartphones, a national campaign to educate children about social media, and raising the minimum age for social media accounts from 14 to 16. Teachers and healthcare workers would also be trained to identify signs of smartphone addiction.

The draft legislation is still under public consultation but is expected to be shaped by recommendations from the expert report. It also emphasises the need for family training programmes to teach parents how to manage children's tech habits and encourages schools to eliminate apps that promote instant gratification. With nearly a quarter of Spanish children owning mobile phones by age 10 and almost half by age 11, the proposed changes reflect growing efforts to balance embracing technology and protecting public health.