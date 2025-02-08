Snap CEO Evan Spiegel trolls Mark Zuckerberg, takes a dig at Meta on LinkedIn

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel has seemingly taken a jab at Meta and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg by updating his LinkedIn bio to humorously claim the title of “VP of Meta”—a direct dig at the tech giant’s history of replicating features first introduced by Snapchat. The move, first reported by Fortune, highlights the ongoing rivalry between the two social media powerhouses.

Meta, often described as a fast follower in the tech industry, has a well-documented reputation for integrating popular features from rival platforms into its own suite of apps. Over the years, Snapchat has been one of Meta’s most frequent targets, with its innovative features being replicated in apps like Instagram and Facebook.

Meta has introduced several features over the years that closely resemble Snapchat’s innovations, including:

• Instagram Stories – Modeled after Snapchat’s disappearing story format.

• AR Filters & Face Effects – Initially a Snapchat-exclusive feature before Instagram adopted it.

• Direct Messages with Self-Destructing Chats – A concept pioneered by Snapchat that later appeared on Instagram and WhatsApp.

Notably, Meta had previously made a multi-billion-dollar acquisition offer for Snapchat, which Spiegel rejected, choosing to keep the company independent.

While Spiegel’s LinkedIn bio stunt appears to be a playful jab, it reignites the conversation around innovation vs. imitation in the tech industry. As social media platforms continue to compete for engagement, companies like Meta have been frequently called out for replicating successful features rather than pioneering them.