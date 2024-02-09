scorecardresearch
Snapchat faces massive outage as users fail to access their account

Users are taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share the issue. Check some of the reactions on the platform

Snapchat users across the globe are facing an outage as they are unable to login into their accounts. The outage, according to data by Downdetector, started after 11 am. More than 3,700 users have reported the outage. Users are taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share the issue. Here are some of the reactions: 

Some users couldn’t send pictures or messages to their friends, and others couldn’t upload images. It seems that only the Indian servers were affected. People on social media are sharing memes and thoughts about this situation. According to a platform called Downdetector, more than 70 per cent of Snapchat users faced issues with the mobile app.

Snap also planning layoffs

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, is making changes. They plan to lay off about 10 per cent of their employees. That’s roughly 500 jobs. The goal is to make things work better and encourage more teamwork. They want to reduce the layers of management and have people collaborate in person.

Snap says these changes will help them focus on important things and be ready for future growth. They’ll follow local laws and talk to employees during this process. It’s like rearranging things to make them work better.

Also read: Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Discusses Platform Evolution, Privacy, and Business Strategies

Published on: Feb 09, 2024, 2:10 PM IST
