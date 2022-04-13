Snapchat is rolling out Dynamic Stories for premium content

Snapchat has just announced a new way to publish premium content on the platform with the addition of Dynamic Stories. Explaining why they decided to add this feature, Snapchat said that they’ve always “felt a deep responsibility to highlight news and information that is credible and from trusted and clear sources”.

Dynamic Stories is essentially a new ‘Discover’ format that is going to use a partner’s RSS Feed to automatically create stories from the content the partner is creating for the web.

“Available in the Discover feed, these Stories update in real-time, meaning Snapchatters can keep up with the latest news as it breaks. Whether it’s breaking news from credible sources on the war in Ukraine or the latest in pop-culture or fashion, Dynamic Stories helps Snapchatters learn about the world as it happens,” Snapchat explained.

The company added that by tying publishing to the platform into these partners’ workflow, they’ve also managed to give them an easy way to create daily content and lower costs. “This new format will also play a significant role in supporting our continued effort to bring local content to our community across the globe. We have already begun testing in the US, UK, France, and India,” the company said.

“Moreover, in India, Dynamic Stories will help us in unlocking content in different languages such as English, Hindi, and Marathi. We are also in the process of onboarding various partners across other languages so that one can simply come onto Snapchat and find news content in their preferred languages,” said Rashmi Daryanani, Media Partnerships at Snap India.

Kicking it off, early partners in India include GQ India, MissMalini, Pinkvilla, Sportskeeda, The Quint, Times Now, and Vogue India. In the US, Snapchat has onboarded Bloomberg, CNN, Condé Nast, ESPN, New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TMZ, Vice, Vogue, and others. For the UK there's British Vogue, GQ UK, The Independent, The Mirror, etc. And for France there is Femme Actuelle, Foot Mercato, Gala, GQ France, Le Figaro, Marie Claire FR, Paris Match, and Vogue France.

Snapchat added that their partners are already seeing results. “In the first week of the tragic war in Ukraine, The Washington Post reached over 1.1 million Snapchatters with its credible, timely coverage of the conflict,” the company said. In India, MissMalini has reportedly amassed more than 200k unique viewers on their content in the first 30 days of Dynamic Stories rolling out.

