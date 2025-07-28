Snapchat rolls out free ‘Streak Restore’ for Indian users, partners with Rashmika Mandanna

Snapchat is marking Friendship Day with a special offer for its Indian users, rolling out a free ‘Streak Restore’ opportunity for the first time globally. The feature, available from 30 July to 3 August, lets Snapchatters in India restore up to five Snap Streaks at no cost.

The initiative is part of a campaign that also features popular Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna. Known for her vibrant connection with fans and her digital-first approach, Mandanna has partnered with Snapchat to bring attention to the offer and her lifestyle brand ‘Dear Diary’.

Advertisement

Snap Streaks, a hallmark of the platform, reflect how often two users send each other Snaps. The longer the streak, the stronger the visual symbol of that connection. For users who have accidentally lost a streak, this limited-time restore feature is a chance to revive it without using Snap’s regular in-app purchase option.

“This Friendship Day, we came together with our beloved Snap Star creators and Rashmika to celebrate her brand ‘Dear Diary’, and also commemorated it by offering our community a chance to deepen their most important bonds through an exclusive opportunity to restore Streaks,” said Saket Jha Saurabh, Director - Content and AR Partnerships at Snap Inc India. “Friendship is the foundational principle of Snapchat. Our platform is where people connect with their close friends and family, and so it made sense to partner with a beloved personality like Rashmika, who embodies the spirit of authentic connection.”

Advertisement

Alongside the Streak Restore option, Snapchat is launching the ‘Besties Bitmoji Lens’, a playful AR feature that lets users crown their closest friends with a virtual trophy. The lens builds on the platform’s push for interactive, expressive tools that foster real connections, especially among Gen Z users.