Snapchat’s usage rises 23% amid Facebook outage

Usage of the US-based photo messaging app Snapchat rose by 23 per cent after Facebook and its suite of apps ranging from Messenger to Instagram went down for six hours on Monday. Some 2.7 billion users were impacted due to this outage. Other social media platforms like Signal, Telegram, TikTok and Twitter also reported gains in activity on apps.

While apps like Telegram and Signal reported 18 per cent and 15 per cent increase in usage respectively, others like Twitter and Tiktok saw an 11 per cent and a 2 per cent rise in app usage, according to Sensor Tower data.

Telegram gained over 70 million new users during the Facebook outage on October 4 (Monday). “The daily growth rate of Telegram exceeded the norm by an order of magnitude, and we welcomed over 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day,” Telegram founder Pavel Durov wrote on his official telegram channel.

Meanwhile, Facebook attributed this outage to configuration changes in the routers that coordinate network traffic between data centers.

“Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt,” Facebook said on the outage.

