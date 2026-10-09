IMC 2026: Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 to power three next-generation flagships from iQOO, Motorola, and Xiaomi

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Upcoming Flagship Smartphones

At the showcases, all three smartphone brands showcased their new flagships, giving us an early glimpse ahead of their official debut in India.

At the sidelines of IMC 2026, Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, told Business Today that iQOO 16 is a “true flagship” smartphone. “We have consciously and deliberately ensured that this is a complete flagship experience. It is not just that the performance is exceptional while other aspects feel compromised. That is not going to happen with this phone.”

Whereas Motorola, with the upcoming Signature 27 device, bets on design, camera performance, and its longest software upgrades. During the showcase, Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, APAC, Motorola said that the Signature 27 is the company’s “most powerful smartphone yet,” and is now among the first OEMs to power their device with the latest Snapdragon model.

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Furthermore, the Xiaomi 18 Pro is also said to come with significant upgrades, bringing a new design, upgraded cameras, and powerful performance. Gautam Batra, Associate Director, Product Marketing, Xiaomi India, said, “With the Xiaomi 18 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, we are taking that experience further, combining exceptional performance with innovations such as its distinctive back display.”

All three devices are said to offer powerful performance, improved on-device AI processing, and agentic AI capabilities, enhanced camera experiences, smooth software experiences, and much more.