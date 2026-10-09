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IMC 2026: Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 to power three next-generation flagships from iQOO, Motorola, and Xiaomi

IMC 2026: Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 to power three next-generation flagships from iQOO, Motorola, and Xiaomi

The next generation of flagship smartphones is here, powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chipsets. At IMC 2026, Xiaomi, iQOO, and Motorola showcased devices built around the new processors, putting AI and performance in the spotlight.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 3:41 PM IST
IMC 2026: Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 to power three next-generation flagships from iQOO, Motorola, and XiaomiIMC 2026 Qualcomm

At India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, Qualcomm Technologies showcased its new-generation flagship chipsets, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, bringing major AI boosts, productivity gains, and advancements to smartphones.

During the showcase, three smartphone brands, Xiaomi, iQOO, and Motorola, also showcased their next flagship smartphones powered by the latest Snapdragon chips. The upcoming devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and include the iQOO 16, Motorola Signature 27, and Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphones.

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Must read: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series is here: Qualcomm’s new chips target flagship AI smartphones

Upcoming Flagship Smartphones

At the showcases, all three smartphone brands showcased their new flagships, giving us an early glimpse ahead of their official debut in India.

At the sidelines of IMC 2026, Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, told Business Today that iQOO 16 is a “true flagship” smartphone. “We have consciously and deliberately ensured that this is a complete flagship experience. It is not just that the performance is exceptional while other aspects feel compromised. That is not going to happen with this phone.”

Whereas Motorola, with the upcoming Signature 27 device, bets on design, camera performance, and its longest software upgrades. During the showcase, Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, APAC, Motorola said that the Signature 27 is the company’s “most powerful smartphone yet,” and is now among the first OEMs to power their device with the latest Snapdragon model.

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Must read: Qualcomm's post-app blueprint: Don McGuire on Agentic AI, 6G and India's next frontier

Furthermore, the Xiaomi 18 Pro is also said to come with significant upgrades, bringing a new design, upgraded cameras, and powerful performance. Gautam Batra, Associate Director, Product Marketing, Xiaomi India, said, “With the Xiaomi 18 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, we are taking that experience further, combining exceptional performance with innovations such as its distinctive back display.”

All three devices are said to offer powerful performance, improved on-device AI processing, and agentic AI capabilities, enhanced camera experiences, smooth software experiences, and much more.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 3:41 PM IST
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