'Son in trouble' fraud: This WhatsApp scam ended with arrest of hundreds of people in Spain

The scam typically begins with fraudsters impersonating a family member in distress, claiming their phone was lost or their bank account was inaccessible

A sophisticated 'son in trouble' WhatsApp scam has surfaced in some European countries. Originating in Spain, this scam has affected hundreds. The "son in trouble" fraud is named as such because scammers impersonate a family member, typically a son, who is purportedly in an urgent or distressing situation. Similar frauds have also been reported in India where users get calls from strangers pretending to be someone known. However, the ulterior motive is to either steal important information or directly dupe their money.

According to a BBC report, between February and April, Spanish authorities made over 100 arrests linked to a criminal group that manipulated WhatsApp users to siphon off nearly a million euros (Roughly Rs 8.90 crore). The victims were duped into transferring amounts ranging from €800 to €55,000, believing they were aiding relatives in dire situations.

How does the scam work?
The scam typically begins with fraudsters impersonating a family member in distress, claiming their phone was lost or their bank account was inaccessible. They then request urgent financial help. A more complicated version of this scam sees fraudsters obtaining two-factor authentication codes under false pretenses, allowing them full access to the victim’s WhatsApp account. They ask for the code saying that they mistakenly entered the wrong number for the verification password. Once in, they can demand money from the victim's contacts,.

Geographic Spread and Impact
This scam has not been confined to Spain; it has found victims across Europe, including a significant number in the UK. Spanish regions like Alicante, Barcelona, and Madrid were heavily targeted. In the UK, police and Action Fraud have highlighted a similar pattern, with significant losses reported over comparable periods.

India is no stranger to WhatsApp scams either. One ‘Job Scam’ offers high-paying jobs for minimal work, often asking you to like social media posts. These are traps to collect personal and financial information. Users are also scammed by sending a QR code claiming you've won a prize. Scanning and authenticating it can unintentionally authorise money transfers from your bank account.

How to avoid getting scammed on WhatsApp

To safeguard against such scams, users are advised to:

  • Verify the identity of contacts claiming emergencies, especially when contacted from a new phone number.
  • Avoid sharing sensitive information like two-factor authentication codes, regardless of the requester’s purported identity.
  • Use WhatsApp’s security settings to enhance account protection, such as enabling two-step verification.
  • Report any suspicious activity immediately to local authorities and through platforms like Action Fraud.

Published on: May 01, 2024, 7:51 AM IST
