Business Today
'Soon we shall bid adieu to Twitter brand': Elon Musk is killing Twitter bird for new 'X' logo

Elon Musk also shared a Tweet asking users to suggest logos for the new Twitter brand

Twitter new logo suggest by user Sawyer Merritt Twitter new logo suggest by user Sawyer Merritt
SUMMARY
  • Musk also shared a Tweet asking users to suggest logos for the new Twitter brand
  • He later shared a video of one of the potential new logos and a sample Twitter logo to help crowdsource the new design
  • Twitter's official change in name to X Corp was revealed in the month of May

Elon Musk posted a tweet hinting at the end of the brand Twitter. Musk posted a tweet saying 'And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.' During a Spaces interview, Elon Musk confirmed the move and claimed that 'it should have been done a long time ago'.

Musk also shared a Tweet asking users to suggest logos for the new Twitter brand. In a tweet, Musk said, "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow." He later shared a video of one of the potential new logos and a sample Twitter logo to help crowdsource the new design. 

In a tweet Musk shed like on a potential logo saying that it should "embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique." The billionaire confirmed that if a good enough X logo is posted in the next few hours, the company will go live worldwide tomorrow. 

Origins of X Corp

Twitter's official change in name to X Corp was revealed in the month of May. The social media company announced that it has updated the ‘Terms of Service‘ and ‘Privacy Policy‘ pages to reflect that “Twitter Inc is now X Corp”. The new version of the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The company’s billionaire chief, Elon Musk plans to build on his ultimate vision of the X “everything app”. Among Musk’s many ambitions for Twitter are to transform it into an “X” super app akin to China’s WeChat, offering services including mobile payments and social media under one umbrella.

Not the first time Twitter Logo will Change

In the month of April, Twitter's famous bird logo was temporarily replaced by Dogecoin's Shiba Inu dog. The decision led to increasing the market value of the cryptocurrency by $4 billion.

Published on: Jul 23, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
