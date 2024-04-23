Soon you might be able to share photos, videos, documents on WhatsApp without internet

WhatsApp might soon allow you to share files including images, videos, documents and more without an internet connection, reported WABetaInfo. This feature will reportedly rely on Bluetooth for sharing files. Users will just need to turn on their Bluetooth from settings and share files locally. These files will also be end-to-end encrypted, just like other texts on the platform.

The leaked screenshots shared in the WABetaInfo report shows the permissions that the app will need on Android to make this feature work. Notably, to share files offline, the device you are sharing the files with also needs to have this offline file-sharing feature. It is expected to roll out in the future update of the app.

With this feature, users will be able to be discovered only if they also have the same screen open in the app and grant permission for their device so that both can be connected. This is an opt-in process; hence, no one can randomly send files to you without your permission. The report also emphasises that the phone numbers of the sender and receiver will be hidden throughout the process. Hence, you get an extra layer of privacy.

According to the report, “location permission is necessary to identify, connect to, and determine the relative position of nearby devices.” Users will have the freedom to revoke these permissions from their phone settings at any point in time.

Since this feature is still under development, no specific release date or timeline is known up till now.

In addition to this feature, it is also rumoured that WhatsApp will soon roll out a Contact Notes feature. This will allow users to save notes to contacts. WhatsApp Business users can take advantage of this feature by saving contextual information about their customers on the platform for future reference. According to WABetaInfo report, all you need to do is tap on the contact name within the chat and then tap on the Notes option available in the Contact Info section.

Also Read:

'Many changes coming soon': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal unveils new design of Ola app

Redmi Pad SE, Buds 5A launched in India: Check price, sale offers, specs