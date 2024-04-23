Redmi Pad SE, Buds 5A launched in India: Check price, sale offers, specs

Xiaomi hosted its Smart Living 2024 event today where it launched Redmi Pad SE, Redmi Buds 5A, Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer and Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10. The Redmi tablet comes with features like an 11-inch display, a Snapdragon 680 chipset and an 8,000 mAh battery.

Redmi Pad SE is launched in three storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is available at Rs 14,999. In terms of colours, it comes in Graphite Gray and Lavender Purple colour variants. The cover of the tablet is launched at Rs 1,299.

Redmi Pad SE will go on sale in India on April 24 across Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com and Xiaomi retail stores. Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank cards.

Redmi Buds 5A is launched at Rs 1,499 in India and will go on sale on April 29. It is available in Black and White colour options.

Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer is launched at Rs 2,299 in India. It will go on sale in India on May 6. Lastly, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum cleaner is launched at Rs 19,999 and will go on sale on April 29.

Redmi Pad SE specifications

Redmi Pad SE features an 11-inch FHD+ display that offers 400 nits of peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate and 1920x1200 pixel resolutions. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that is expandable via microSD card.

For camera, it comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The tablet is equipped with an 8,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It comes with support for Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers.

Redmi Buds 5A specifications, features

The newly launched Redmi Buds 5A come with Active Noise Cancellation for up to 25db and AI ENC to give a noise-free environment for calls. You will also get a transparency mode in case you want to hear the outside sounds as well. It comes with 12mm drivers that offer deep bass and dynamic audio. The earbuds also come with features like Google Fast Pair, IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

Redmi Buds 5A offer up to 30 hours of battery including the case on a single charge. As claimed by the company, users will get 90 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge. The earbuds also comes with ‘Low Latency’ mode and touch controls for quick response.

