'Many changes coming soon': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal unveils new design of Ola app

Ola, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has unveiled an overhaul for the popular ride-hailing app. The update, anticipated to roll out in stages over the coming weeks, is expected to introduce a suite of UX changes and a new visual design.

A sneak peek into the new interface was shared by Aggarwal. The revamp is not just skin deep; Ola has transitioned to its homegrown mapping system, signaling a leap towards enhancing location accuracy and overall service reliability.

Key among the visual changes is a redesigned bottom navigation bar, intended to streamline access to the app's core services. The preview image hints at a focus on accessibility, with prominent, easy-to-identify icons for services such as daily rides, food delivery, and electric vehicle support—a nod to Ola's diversified portfolio and commitment to sustainability.

Aggarwal stated, "Many changes coming soon on the @OlaCabs app over next few weeks. App design needs some love . Already, most people are now on our own maps instead of google maps. Also, incremental changes like the bottom Nav bar etc. Much deeper UX enhancers coming over next few weeks."

This update is poised to reshape the way riders interact with the Ola app, prioritizing ease of use and a seamless in-app journey. Users will no longer only see a refreshed aesthetic but also experience a service that learns from their preferences and offers a more personalized touch.

Ola's initiative comes as the latest in a series of tech innovations aimed at redefining the mobility space in India. With this new app experience on the horizon, Ola is set to redefine standards for user engagement in the ride-hailing industry.