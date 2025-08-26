Spotify is adding DMs for streaming: Here's what this new feature means

Spotify is trying to keep your music chats in one place: inside its own app. The streaming giant has started rolling out a new direct messaging feature that lets you share and talk about songs, podcasts, and even audiobooks without hopping over to WhatsApp, Instagram, or Snapchat.

The feature, called Messages, is coming this week to select markets and will be available on mobile for Free and Premium users aged 16 and above. The move basically turns Spotify into part music player, part chat app. Hear a track, podcast, or audiobook you love? Now you can share it easily.

Spotify Messages: How does it work?

When you’re listening to something, just tap the share icon in the Now Playing screen and send it directly to a friend. The catch: you can only message people you’re already connected with on Spotify, be it through Blends, Jams, Collaborative Playlists, or shared plans like Family and Duo. If someone sends you a Spotify link on Instagram or WhatsApp, you’ll also be able to approve their chat request and continue the conversation in-app.

Everything you send or receive shows up in a dedicated Messages inbox, tucked under your profile picture. From there, you can scroll back through recommendations, drop emoji reactions, or reply with your own picks. It’s like having a group chat with the focus squarely on music and podcasts.

Spotify says conversations are encrypted in storage and transit, but they’re not end-to-end encrypted. The company can review flagged messages and will scan for harmful content. If things get spammy, you can block people, reject requests, or turn off Messages altogether.

What’s less clear is whether artists will be able to use this to chat directly with fans, something that could supercharge fandom on the platform. For now, Spotify insists this isn’t about replacing your Instagram DMs or WhatsApp groups, but about making sure you don’t lose track of the songs and podcasts your friends recommend.