Spotify removes 75 million spam tracks, brings policies to target deepfakes, fraudulent uploads

Spotify has announced a series of new measures aimed at addressing the misuse of generative AI on its platform, including stronger rules on impersonation, a new music spam filter, and support for industry-standard AI disclosures.

The streaming service said the rapid growth of AI technology had created both opportunities and risks for the music industry. While some artists use AI tools in their creative process, the company noted that others have seen their voices cloned without consent or their profiles targeted with fraudulent uploads.

Over the past 12 months, Spotify said it had removed more than 75 million spam tracks. The company added that it would continue updating its policies in response to evolving challenges.

Among the new measures is a strengthened impersonation policy. Vocal deepfakes or unauthorised use of an artist’s voice will not be permitted unless explicitly authorised by the artist. Spotify is also working with distributors to prevent fraudulent uploads to artist profiles and has committed to investing more resources in resolving content mismatch cases.

The company is also preparing to launch a new music spam filter this autumn. The system will identify accounts engaging in mass uploads, duplicates, artificially short tracks and other spam tactics, reducing their visibility and recommendations on the platform. Spotify said the aim was to protect royalties for legitimate artists while preventing spammers from exploiting payouts.

In addition, Spotify will begin supporting a new industry standard for AI disclosures in music credits, developed through DDEX. This system will allow artists and rights holders to indicate how AI was used in the creation of a track, such as in vocals, instrumentation or post-production. The disclosures will be displayed on the platform once labels and distributors begin submitting the information.

Spotify emphasised that the change was intended to increase transparency and preserve listener trust, rather than penalise artists who use AI responsibly. The company is working with a range of partners, including DistroKid, CD Baby, Believe, EMPIRE and FUGA, to encourage broad adoption of the standard.

While acknowledging that AI is influencing how music is created, Spotify said its core priority remains protecting artist identity, ensuring fairness in royalties, and providing greater transparency for listeners. The company stressed that it does not create or own music, and all tracks are treated equally regardless of the tools used in their production.