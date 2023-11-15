Startups and companies that are taking on the problem of deepfakes

Artificial intelligence (AI) has made it possible to create hyper-realistic fake videos, or ‘deepfakes’, the threat to digital authenticity has never been greater. However, a group of pioneering companies are rising to the challenge, developing innovative solutions to detect and combat these deepfakes.

Tech giants like Intel and Microsoft are also making strides in this field. Intel has introduced a real-time deepfake detector called FakeCatcher, a tool that can identify deepfakes as they are being viewed. This real-time detection capability could prove useful in preventing the spread of deepfake videos.

Microsoft, on the other hand, has taken new steps to combat disinformation. They have developed technologies that can authenticate digital content, helping to ensure that the information people consume online is accurate and reliable. In addition to the big tech companies, some startups are also trying to tackle the issue of deepfake content.

OARO, a Spanish startup, is one such company. They offer a suite of tools designed to authenticate and verify digital identity, compliance, and media. Their product, OARO Media, creates a data trail that allows businesses, governing bodies, and individual users to authenticate any photo or video. This ensures the integrity of digital media and helps prevent the spread of deepfakes.

Another company, Sentinel, is tackling the issue of information warfare. Recognising that deepfakes have become increasingly difficult to spot with the naked eye, Sentinel is developing solutions to detect these deceptive videos. Their technology aims to protect individuals and organisations from the potential harm caused by deepfakes.

Sensity is also joining the fight against deepfakes. The company is working on a Visual Threat Intelligence Platform, which will provide users with the tools they need to counter deepfakes. They are offering a platform that can detect and analyse visual threats.

Swiss startup Quantum Integrity is developing AI-powered tools to detect deepfakes. Their technology uses advanced algorithms to analyse videos and identify any signs of manipulation. This allows users to verify the authenticity of digital content and helps prevent the spread of misinformation.

Group Cyber ID (GCID) is focusing on Digital Media Forensics. Their technology analyses digital media to identify any signs of manipulation, providing users with the assurance that the content they are viewing is authentic.

