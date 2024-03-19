Study highlights rising health concerns among Indian techies

A staggering 43% of Indian tech professionals experience health concerns due to their work, with long work hours identified as a major contributor to poor health, according to a study by Onsurity, India’s first monthly subscription-based employee healthcare benefits platform.

The study, titled “Burying the Burnout: Decoding the Health Challenges of India’s Tech Geniuses”, highlights the soaring health concerns among Indian tech professionals arising from work-related issues. The study has been done in partnership with the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

More importantly, over 50% of tech professionals in India are working an average of 52.5 hours per week, surpassing the national average of 47.7 hours per week.

Further, a staggering 55% of these professionals have reported that working late hours significantly impacts their health, leading to concerns such as acidity, gut problems, back and neck pain, erratic sleep cycles, muscle stiffness, eyesight-related issues, weight gain, and intense headaches.

Additionally, nearly 45% of tech professionals have disclosed that their mental health is suffering, with stress, anxiety, and depression taking a toll on their well-being.

Furthermore, a significant 74% of techies are sacrificing family events and celebrations due to work demands, shedding light on the serious health and well-being challenges faced by tech professionals in India.

“As we continue to progress as an economy, our dependence on tech talent is only going to increase, making it imperative for companies to provide the right environment for their techies to thrive in,” said Yogesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Onsurity.

“It’s crucial that we don’t overlook the daily struggles of tech professionals in our pursuit of success, as neglecting their well-being could not only render technology jobs unappealing but also hinder the true potential of these individuals,” added Agarwal.

In a similar context, Bharat Patel, Secretary General, KCCI, said focusing on preventive measures is paramount and by fostering a supportive work environment, companies can ensure that employees feel comfortable, stress-free, and satisfied.

“Our social responsibility to prioritise employee welfare extends beyond mere ethical considerations. Frankly, working in the IT/ITES sector is exceptionally demanding, akin to traversing a tightrope. With tight deadlines and inevitable setbacks, employees' health often bears the brunt,” said Patel.

Founded in February 2020, Onsurity is a Bengaluru-based employee healthcare benefits provider for India’s SMEs, start-ups, and enterprises. It is backed by International Finance Corporation, Quona Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Whiteboard Capital, and other technology and impact investors. In October 2022, cricket legend Anil Kumble joined Onsurity as a strategic advisor.