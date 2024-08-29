Swiggy appoints Amitesh Jha as CEO of quick commerce business Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy has announced the appointment of Amitesh Jha as the new Chief Executive Officer of Swiggy Instamart, its fast-growing quick commerce division. Jha, an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience, will take over the role starting September 4, 2024.

Amitesh Jha joins Swiggy after a successful 14-year tenure at Flipkart, where he played a pivotal role in scaling key categories such as electronics, fashion, and large appliances. His leadership extended to overseeing Flipkart’s logistics arm, a crucial element in the company’s rapid expansion across India. Jha’s expertise in e-commerce and supply chain management is expected to further strengthen Swiggy Instamart’s position in the competitive quick commerce sector.

Phani Kishan, the current CEO of Swiggy Instamart and co-founder of Swiggy, will transition to a broader organisational role, focusing on Swiggy’s Central Growth unit. Kishan will report directly to Swiggy Group CEO, Sriharsha Majety, who expressed his enthusiasm about Jha’s appointment. “Amitesh’s track record at Flipkart is remarkable, and his experience will be invaluable as we aim to redefine how consumers shop in India with Swiggy Instamart,” Majety said.

In his first statement as CEO of Swiggy Instamart, Jha shared his excitement about leading the company through what he believes will be a period of transformative change for the Indian consumer internet industry. “Swiggy’s innovation, customer focus, and brand trust are unmatched,” he said. “I am eager to contribute to this journey and help shape the future of shopping in India.”

Jha’s career at Flipkart was marked by significant achievements, particularly in making e-commerce mainstream in India. He was instrumental in driving the growth of Flipkart’s electronics category. His work in scaling Flipkart’s supply chain was also critical to the company’s success.

Jha’s educational background includes a degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.