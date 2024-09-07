Swiggy introduces 'Incognito Mode' for private ordering; see details

Swiggy has launched a new privacy-focused feature called "Incognito Mode." This industry-first feature allows users to place orders for food and groceries privately, ensuring their selections remain hidden from their order history.

Privacy for Surprise Gifts and Discreet Purchases

Swiggy recognises that not all orders are meant to be seen by everyone, especially when shared accounts are common. Incognito Mode addresses this need, allowing users to order surprise gifts, personal treats, or discreet purchases without worrying about their choices appearing in their order history.

"As social as our lives are becoming, there are still things we prefer to keep private, and Incognito Mode is designed to address that need," said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace. “Whether you’re ordering a meal or making a quick purchase, Incognito Mode ensures your choices remain private. We’re excited to offer our users a seamless experience that lets them enjoy Swiggy’s diverse offerings with enhanced privacy.”

How Incognito Mode Works

Activating Incognito Mode is a simple process. Users can enable the feature through a toggle in their cart. Once activated, orders placed in Incognito Mode remain trackable for three hours after delivery, allowing users to manage any post-delivery concerns. After this period, the order is automatically removed from the order history, ensuring privacy.

Rollout and Recent Feature Updates

Incognito Mode is currently available to a limited number of Swiggy users and will be rolled out to all users in the coming days. This new feature follows a series of recent updates from Swiggy, including Group Ordering, Eatlists, Explore Mode, Reordering, and Similar Carts, aimed at enhancing user experience and convenience.