Swiggy launches 'Eatlists' feature to help share food recommendations with friends, family; check how to use it

Swiggy has introduced 'Eatlists,' a feature allowing users to create and share food recommendations directly within the app. This feature is designed to simplify the process of finding and sharing meal suggestions. The Eatlists feature is accessible from the Swiggy home and profile pages.

According to Swiggy, 58 per cent of users struggle with meal indecision, and 68% depend on recommendations from friends. 'Eatlists' aims to streamline this by consolidating food discovery, saving, and sharing within the Swiggy app.

New features

Centralized favourites: Users can create themed lists of preferred dishes.

Easy sharing: Share Eatlists with others to help them discover new dishes and restaurants.

Continuous recommendations: Access lists created by other users for more food options.

CEO’s Statement

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace at Swiggy, emphasized the communal aspect of food, stating, "Before social media and other digital channels, food was the original form of community building. Eatlists bring the best of both worlds: the ability to create and share your food identity while discovering new favorite dishes through thousands of Eatlists curated by fellow food lovers and experts."

How to use Eatlists

Users can start creating Eatlists by tapping the bookmark icon next to their favorite dishes and saving them under different lists. These lists can be named anything from "Weekend Treats" to "Healthy Bites." Once curated, users can share their lists via social media apps like WhatsApp and Instagram. They can also browse Eatlists created by others, such as "Late-night Cravings in Mumbai" or "Top Street Foods in Delhi," making meal choices more social and fun.