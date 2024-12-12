Tata Motors announces 2% price hike on commercial vehicles starting January

Tata Motors, India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced a price increase of up to 2% across its trucks and buses portfolio, effective from 1st January 2025. The revision is attributed to rising input costs, the company stated in a press release.

The price hike will apply to all models and variants within Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle range, although the exact impact will vary based on the specific model. This marks a strategic move by the company to manage increasing production expenses while maintaining its commitment to delivering quality and sustainable mobility solutions.

As part of the USD 165 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors has consistently maintained its leadership in India’s commercial vehicle segment. The company offers an extensive portfolio of trucks, buses, and smart e-mobility solutions, catering to both domestic and international markets across regions like Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Known for its innovation-driven approach, Tata Motors continues to pioneer India’s electric vehicle (EV) transition. By leveraging advanced design and R&D centres located globally, the company focuses on engineering sustainable automotive solutions that align with future mobility trends and evolving market demands.

Beyond price adjustments, Tata Motors is actively driving the shift toward greener transportation. Through its tailored EV strategy and collaboration with government policies, the company aims to foster sustainable mobility while addressing customer aspirations.