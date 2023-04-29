Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran reveals company's plans for ChatGPT-generated systems

Tata Sons Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, has emphasized that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a major disruptor and significantly impact jobs, skills, and the regulatory environment. During a candid conversation with Business Today at BT MindRush, Chandrasekaran spoke about AI and Tata Group's future plans regarding the new disruptive technology.

Chandrasekaran said, "AI will be a disruptor, we can talk about ChatGPT all day. It is going to change the productive equation by an order of magnitude, it has implications on jobs and skills for the future. It has a huge regulatory issue because already different governments have started reacting differently. We have got to take the lead to come up with some kind of a regulatory framework," he said.

Revealing the group's plans around AI and ChatGPT, Chandrasekaran said that training is a core competence of the company and they have already created pilots to explore the potential of AI and machine learning. "We might set up a center of excellence for the group and we are already putting the framework in place. We will put a lot of hero projects across the group on AI and machine learning," he said.

The Chairman further revealed that the company is already doing a pilot on one small company where they can change all the systems to be ChatGPT generated. "We are already doing a pilot on one small company where we can change all the systems to be ChatGPT generated. The good thing is that we have good leaders across the group, we have people who are not resistant to change and then we've got a lot of talent who need to be re-skilled and we also have people who have the capability. We need to bring it all together and work with the leaders of the group," he said.

Chandrasekaran expressed confidence in the group's leaders and the talent available. "We have got a lot of talent who need to be re-skilled and we also have people who have the capability. We need to bring it all together and work with the leaders of the group," he said.

The pilot project to make all systems ChatGPT generated could potentially pave the way for the widespread adoption of AI technologies across the group.

