Tata Tiago.ev prices hiked for first time after launch; check new list

Tata Motors announced the new price of the Tiago.ev, the electric version of its popular hatchback. The launch pricing, offered to the first 20,000 customers, has come to an end and the Tiago.ev now starts at Rs 8.69 lakh, an increase of Rs 20,000 from the introductory price. Tata Motors claims that it took this step to maintain the affordability of the car.

The price increase has affected the complete line-up of Tata Tiago.ev.

Here's the latest list of pricing:

Tata Tiago EV new vs old pricing

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Tiago.ev is a special product as it is making electric mobility accessible and mainstream. It has received a phenomenal response from customers making it the ‘Fastest Booked EV’ in India with 10,000 units being booked on the first day and 20,000 bookings achieved within a month."

He further added, “It is now time for us to move to the next leg of this journey. To continue extending the fervour of this exciting product to more customers without any compromise, we are happy to announce the starting price of the Tiago.ev range at INR 8.69 Lakh, a nominal Rs 20,000 hike from the proposed introductory price – committing to our promise of democratising the EV market and keeping the product accessible to all by retaining the starting price below 10 lakhs.”

