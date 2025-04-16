TCS gets 21-acre Vizag plot for 99 paise as Andhra government signals big IT push

In a move aimed at signaling Andhra Pradesh’s renewed push for IT investment, the state cabinet has cleared the allotment of 21.16 acres of prime land in Visakhapatnam to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for just 99 paise.

The decision, officially approved during the cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, follows a sustained pitch led by Minister for IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh. The land will house a major TCS development center with a proposed investment of ₹1,370 crore and the promise of generating 12,000 jobs in the region.

Related Articles

Lokesh had visited Tata Sons headquarters in October last year, presenting a case for TCS to establish a significant footprint in Andhra Pradesh. Following months of negotiations and follow-ups between the state government and the IT major, the deal received formal approval this week.

The 99 paise land pricing echoes a strategic precedent—when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Gujarat CM, facilitated Tata Motors' relocation to Sanand with a similar symbolic pricing model. That decision helped shape Gujarat’s image as a manufacturing powerhouse. Andhra Pradesh now appears to be applying the same playbook to IT.

According to officials, the move is designed to send a clear message to the tech industry: Andhra Pradesh is serious about creating an enabling environment for large-scale investments, and is willing to offer competitive terms to attract marquee players.