Tech Mahindra offers free AWS program for cloud computing technology training

Leading IT firm Tech Mahindra's CSR arm will now offer free cloud computing training across the country to facilitate underemployed or unemployed individuals to start a career in the said technology. Tech Mahindra Foundation is working with Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL) for the AWS re/Start program.

Rakesh Soni, CEO, Tech Mahindra Foundation said, "Cloud computing is a 21st-century technological innovation that is enabling digital transformation. The pandemic has accelerated many businesses' cloud migration to help them innovate and outmanoeuvre or overcome uncertainty. This program will help learners build valuable and in-demand cloud computing skills along with an industry-recognised AWS Certification, setting them up for success from the start."

The AWS re/Start is a global program delivered in 39 countries and connects more than 90 per cent of graduates with job interview opportunities.

It will be a 12-week, in-person, skill-based training that will cover fundamental AWS Cloud skills as well as practical career skills, such as interviewing and resume writing, to help prepare individuals for an entry-level cloud position.

The program will be available through Tech Mahindra SMART Academies of Digital Technologies in Hyderabad, Mohali, Visakhapatnam, Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune via online learning. The company said that through scenario-based exercises, hands-on labs, and coursework, students will learn to build programming language (Linux and Python), networking, security and relational database skills etc. at the end of the course, participants will be prepared for an entry-level cloud role in the areas such as operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support.

"AWS re/Start establishes a win-win-win scenario for individuals in need, the communities in which they reside, and organisations building on AWS. The program helps unemployed and underemployed individuals find in-demand cloud opportunities and helps employers build loyal, diverse workforces. We are proud to work with Tech Mahindra Foundation to equip these individuals with the in-demand cloud skills that will help organisations accelerate their innovation with the AWS Cloud." said Amit Mehta, Head of AWS Training and Certification, AISPL.

The program also prepares and covers the cost for participants to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Certification exam, validating their cloud skills with an industry-recognised credential. As part of this initiative, the first two cohorts have started on February 9, 2022. Tech Mahindra Foundation will also work with its training and placement partners to facilitate placement for the program graduates in India.

Also read: Tech Mahindra shares tank 4% post Q3 earnings