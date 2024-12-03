Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson uses Anil Kapoor-Juhi Chawla song to highlight sexual health ahead of India tour

Bryan Johnson, the tech entrepreneur known for his relentless pursuit of reversing the ageing process, has turned to Bollywood for his latest health awareness campaign. Ahead of his much-anticipated India tour, Johnson shared a song from the 1994 Bollywood film Andaaz, featuring actors Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, to discuss the importance of nighttime erections as a biomarker for cardiovascular, physiological, and sexual health.

The 37-year-old millionaire posted the song on his social media platforms, calling it a clever choice for raising awareness on the topic due to its suggestive lyrics. “Nighttime erections are a biomarker for cardiovascular, physiological, and sexual health,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson is scheduled to join Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal at an event in Mumbai on Sunday, making this campaign part of his pre-tour outreach.

In another post on X (formerly Twitter), Johnson drew a humorous comparison between nighttime erections and the runtime of the Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan. He paired this with The Local Train’s song “Choo Lo,” writing: “When your nighttime erections are shorter than Lagaan’s runtime…” The Oscar-nominated film famously clocks in at 3 hours and 44 minutes.

The unconventional approach sparked widespread curiosity, with several users on X engaging with Johnson’s posts to learn more. “How do we track nighttime erections?” asked one user, while another commended his Bollywood references, calling them “top-tier marketing” ahead of his India tour.

The posts have stirred a mix of reactions online, ranging from intrigue to amusement. One user commented, “Whoever is suggesting you use Bollywood songs needs to be arrested. Being ‘too accurate’ is dangerous.”

Another user highlighted the cultural resonance of Bollywood, praising the campaign’s creativity. “Using Bollywood for a health message? Genius,” they wrote.

Johnson, who is vocal about his anti-ageing efforts, regularly shares his biomarker readings to promote health awareness. His broader campaign, branded under the theme “Don’t Die,” focuses on extending human life through cutting-edge medical interventions and lifestyle changes.