TECNO POP 7 Pro launched in India, see price and specifications

TECNO Mobile has launched a new budget smartphone in India - the TECNO POP 7 Pro. The phone is the successor to last year’s POP 6 Pro.
The TECNO Pop 7 Pro sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Helio A22 2.0 GHz Quad-core CPU and will run on the HiOS 11.0 skin which is based on the Android 12 operating system.
In the camera department, the phone features a 12MP main rear camera with dual LED flash and a 5MP selfie snapper in the front. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 4G LTE bands along with Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz & 5Ghz and Bluetooth 5.0.
The TECNO Pop 7 Pro smartphone is priced at Rs 6,799 for the 2GB+64GB variant and Rs 7,299 for the 3GB+64GB and will be available on Amazon starting February 22. It will be available in two colours - Endless Black and Uyuni Blue.
|Display
|16.66 cms (6.56”) HD+ Dot Notch IPS Display (1612*720) | 90% Screen to body ratio | 20:9 screen aspect ratio I 480 nit Brightness | 120Hz Touch Sampling Rate
|Dimensions
|163.86X75.51X8.9mm
|Front Camera
|5MP AI Selfie Camera (ƒ/2.0), Dual micro slit Flashlight
|Rear Camera
|12MP Dual AI Camera with Dual Flashlight (ƒ/1.85)
|Memory
|2GB RAM+64GB ROM (2GB Additional MemFusion RAM) 3GB RAM+64GB ROM (3GB Additional MemFusion RAM) Dedicated expandable storage up to 256GB
|Battery
|Type C 10W In-box Adaptor Li-Polymer ion 5000mAh battery up to 29days standby, AI Battery Lab
|OS
|HiOS 11.0 based on Android 12
|Processor
|Helio A22 2.0 GHz Quad core CPU
|Connectivity
|2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, 4G FDD_LTE, 4G TDD_LTE Wi-Fi 2.4G & 5G | Bluetooth 5.0
|Colour Options
|Endless Black, Uyuni Blue
