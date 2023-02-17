TECNO POP 7 Pro launched in India, see price and specifications

TECNO Mobile has launched a new budget smartphone in India - the TECNO POP 7 Pro. The phone is the successor to last year’s POP 6 Pro.

The TECNO Pop 7 Pro sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Helio A22 2.0 GHz Quad-core CPU and will run on the HiOS 11.0 skin which is based on the Android 12 operating system.

In the camera department, the phone features a 12MP main rear camera with dual LED flash and a 5MP selfie snapper in the front. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 4G LTE bands along with Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz & 5Ghz and Bluetooth 5.0.

The TECNO Pop 7 Pro smartphone is priced at Rs 6,799 for the 2GB+64GB variant and Rs 7,299 for the 3GB+64GB and will be available on Amazon starting February 22. It will be available in two colours - Endless Black and Uyuni Blue.

TECNO Pop 7 Pro Specifications Display 16.66 cms (6.56”) HD+ Dot Notch IPS Display (1612*720) | 90% Screen to body ratio | 20:9 screen aspect ratio I 480 nit Brightness | 120Hz Touch Sampling Rate Dimensions 163.86X75.51X8.9mm Front Camera 5MP AI Selfie Camera (ƒ/2.0), Dual micro slit Flashlight Rear Camera 12MP Dual AI Camera with Dual Flashlight (ƒ/1.85) Memory 2GB RAM+64GB ROM (2GB Additional MemFusion RAM) 3GB RAM+64GB ROM (3GB Additional MemFusion RAM) Dedicated expandable storage up to 256GB Battery Type C 10W In-box Adaptor Li-Polymer ion 5000mAh battery up to 29days standby, AI Battery Lab OS HiOS 11.0 based on Android 12 Processor Helio A22 2.0 GHz Quad core CPU Connectivity 2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, 4G FDD_LTE, 4G TDD_LTE Wi-Fi 2.4G & 5G | Bluetooth 5.0 Colour Options Endless Black, Uyuni Blue

