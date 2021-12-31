Telegram adds new features like message translations, reactions, etc. with year-end update

Telegram has rolled out one last year-end update and has added a bunch of features to the platform. This is Telegram’s 12th update for the year and adds on features like reactions, message translation support, themed QR codes, hidden text (spoilers), etc. All these new features have been added to make the user experience more engaging on the platform.

Reactions

Telegram already had animated and interactive emojis on the platform. Now, with reactions, users can react to a specific message just with emojis and do not need to send a new message. Every reaction also appears with its own unique animation. Users can also change the default reaction to another emoji through Settings.

Telegram’s reactions are always on for private chats and for group chats and channels, admins can decide whether to turn this on or off and choose which reaction emojis should be available.

Additionally, the platform has added new interactive versions of certain emojis that can be used in one-on-one chats.

Message translation

The year-end update adds a very handy feature to Telegram -- the option to translate any message into another language right from the app itself. This new message translation feature is available on all iOS devices but on iOS it is only available on those using iOS 15 and up. The number of supported languages available for translation is equivalent to the languages available on the OS.

Enabling Translation in settings will add a dedicated Translate button to the context menu when you select a message. Users can also exclude languages they speak fluently to hide the translate button for those messages.

Spoilers

Telegram’s new Spoiler Messages feature hides a certain portion of the text with the help of something the platform calls ‘Spoiler’ formatting. This feature applies to both the chat list and notifications. Once the recipient taps on a message, the hidden text gets revealed.

Themed QR codes

Telegram has introduced themed QR codes on the platform now. Telegram users can generate QR codes for any users that have a public username and also for groups, bots, and channels. This makes it easier for users to showcase their profiles.

Users can now choose the colours and patterns they like best for these QR codes by tapping on the QR code icon next to the username of the person or from the chat’s information page. These QR codes can also be printed and shared on other apps and platforms.

Telegram has also rolled out redesigned context menus for macOS and have added new shortcut hints and animated icons for all menu items on the macOS version of the Telegram app.

