Telegram announces Stories feature to take on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat

Telegram has announced its plans to launch the Stories feature which is similar to the feature with the same name on Instagram and Status on WhatsApp. Telegram claims that it introduced the new feature in response to consistent user requests. The company's Pavel Durov chief initial reservations about the ubiquitous nature of Stories, Telegram acknowledges the importance of user feedback and aims to innovate within existing formats.

Durov claims that the upcoming Stories feature on Telegram will prioritize privacy by allowing users to define who can view their stories precisely. Options include making stories visible to everyone, only contacts with exceptions, select contacts, or a specific list of Close Friends. This granular control ensures users can share content with the desired audience.

To optimize screen space, Telegram will place Stories in an expandable section at the top of the chat list. Durov claims that this user interface provides access without compromising valuable chat area. Additionally, users can hide stories from specific contacts, moving them to a 'Hidden' list within the Contacts section.

Telegram's Stories will offer photo and video editing tools, along with the ability to add captions, providing more context, links, and the option to tag other users. Dual camera support allows simultaneous capturing from front and rear cameras, leveraging the success of Telegram's Video Messages.

Telegram has also introduced optional ephemerality, allowing users to choose when stories expire, ranging from 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours. Alternatively, stories can be permanently displayed on the user's profile page, each with individual privacy settings.

Durov claims that with the help of Stories Telegram, users can explore content from their closest contacts and discover more about others in groups or channel comments. Furthermore, the upcoming feature to repost messages from channels to stories will amplify the exposure and attract more subscribers, making it easier for content to go viral on Telegram.

Stories on Telegram are currently in the final testing phase and are expected to be available in early July. The platform anticipates that this feature will introduce more social interaction on Telegram.

