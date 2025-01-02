Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas kills driver, Elon Musk says ‘terrorist attack’

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded in flames outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, killing the driver and injuring seven others. The FBI is investigating whether the incident was an act of terrorism, as authorities work to uncover the motive behind the blast.

The explosion occurred at 8:40 a.m. local time, just hours after a separate attack in New Orleans where a truck drove into crowds of New Year’s Day revellers, killing 15. The Cybertruck, rented in Colorado through car-sharing service Turo, caught fire outside the Trump hotel, which is owned by the Trump Organisation.

Videos captured by witnesses showed flames erupting from the vehicle as bystanders evacuated the area. The Trump hotel was cleared of visitors, with most guests relocated to nearby accommodations.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill addressed the media, highlighting the significant context of the incident. “Obviously a Cybertruck, the Trump hotel - there’s lots of questions that we have to answer,” he said.

FBI Special Agent Jeremy Schwartz said it was too early to confirm whether the explosion was an act of terrorism. “I know everybody’s interested in that word … That is our goal, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Schwartz stated.

Authorities revealed that large fireworks or a bomb carried in the truck bed caused the explosion, a detail later confirmed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. “The explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself,” Musk posted on X. He also clarified that the vehicle’s telemetry data showed no issues at the time of the explosion.

The driver of the Cybertruck, whose identity has not yet been made public, was killed in the explosion. Seven others sustained minor injuries, two of whom were transported to local hospitals.

A Turo spokesperson stated that the renter of the Cybertruck did not have a criminal background that would have flagged them as a security threat. “We are actively partnering with law enforcement authorities as they investigate both incidents,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Musk tweeted, "The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken."

Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken. https://t.co/9vj1JdcRZV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

The timing of the explosion raised concerns due to its proximity to the New Orleans attack earlier the same day. Police discovered a potential explosive device in the vehicle used in the New Orleans incident, prompting heightened vigilance in Las Vegas.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organisation and son of President-elect Donald Trump, commented on the situation, writing on X: “Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas.”