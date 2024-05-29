‘Tesla is far ahead…’: Nvidia's Jensen Huang praises Elon Musk's self-driving efforts at Tesla

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang offered strong praise for Tesla's advancements in self-driving technology during a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, even as other automakers ramp up their own autonomous driving efforts.

"Tesla is far ahead in self-driving cars," Huang remarked, acknowledging the electric vehicle maker's significant head start in the field. He added, however, that autonomous capabilities will eventually become standard in all vehicles.

Huang's comments come at a pivotal time for Tesla, as the company faces both scrutiny and increasing competition related to its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. Despite the controversy surrounding its safety and a recent rebranding to underline the need for driver supervision, Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to champion FSD.

The Nvidia CEO's endorsement underscores the high stakes and intense competition within the rapidly developing field of artificial intelligence. Nvidia, a leading producer of AI chips, finds itself at the centre of this race, supplying critical hardware to major players like Tesla, Google, Meta, and OpenAI.

Musk himself has likened the current AI landscape to a high-stakes poker game, with Tesla betting heavily on Nvidia's technology. In a recent social media post, Musk revealed that Tesla expects to spend over $500 million on Nvidia's AI chips in 2024 alone, highlighting the immense resources required to stay competitive in the AI arena.

This public display of support from a tech heavyweight like Huang could prove timely for Musk. Tesla shareholders are scheduled to vote on reinstating Musk's substantial compensation package in June, a decision that comes after a Delaware court voided the package earlier this year following shareholder concerns over its excessiveness.

As the demand for Nvidia's AI chips continues to surge, the company's endorsement of Tesla's self-driving progress highlights a key partnership within the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.