Tesla 'We, Robot': Elon Musk reveals new Robovan, a mini bus without a driver or steering wheel

At Tesla’s “We, Robot” event CEO Elon Musk introduced a new product called the Robovan, a fully autonomous vehicle that can carry up to 20 people and is set to be produced commercially. Musk stated that the Robovan showcased at the event would closely resemble the final product, but did not specify when it would launch or be available on the roads.

The Robovan is designed as a multi-purpose vehicle with the ability to transport large groups, making it suitable for both passenger and cargo transportation. According to Musk, the Robovan will be able to to redefine group travel and logistics. This will also be Tesla's entry in the mass travel segment. So far, Tesla’s autonomous vehicle lineup has primarily focused on individual and small-group transportation.

The We, Robot event, held at the Warner Bros. lot in California was Tesla's commitment to artificial intelligence and autonomous driving. Elon Musk described the setting as “a futuristic world,” showcasing Tesla's ambitions in the field of AI-driven transportation.

In addition to the Robovan, the event also featured the introduction of the Cybercab, a fully autonomous vehicle designed without steering wheels or pedals. Musk claimed that the Cybercab would be cheaper than mass transit and emphasized Tesla's goal of making unsupervised, full self-driving capable vehicles available in Texas and California by next year, starting with the Model 3 and Model Y, followed by the Model S and Cybertruck. Production of the Cybercab, optimized for full autonomy, is expected to begin in 2026.

Robovan seats 20 & can be adapted to commercial or personal use – school bus, RV, cargo pic.twitter.com/CtjEfcaoHI — Tesla (@Tesla) October 11, 2024

The Cybercab, intended as a robotaxi, is set to charge wirelessly through an inductive charger—a feature Tesla has been teasing for years. The introduction of wireless charging adds to the company's focus on convenience and futuristic technology.