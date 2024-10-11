Tesla unveils Optimus robot: Elon Musk claims 'biggest product ever' with everyday human task capabilities; see price

At Tesla’s highly anticipated 'We, Robot' event, CEO Elon Musk introduced the company’s latest innovations: the new Robovan vehicle and a fleet of Optimus humanoid robots. In a surprise reveal, a group of Optimus robots made their way onstage, showcasing Tesla’s push towards integrating robots into daily life.

Musk explained that Optimus is designed to perform a wide range of tasks, from carrying packages and walking pets to babysitting and even bartending. He added that Tesla envisions the long-term price for the robot falling between $20,000 and $30,000.

“The Optimus will walk amongst you,” Musk quipped, emphasising the robot’s versatility with claims that it could “do anything.” A video presentation showed Optimus retrieving a package from a porch, hinting at the types of domestic chores Tesla hopes it can handle. Despite these ambitious promises, the event saw the robots doing little more than basic actions like waving, holding cups, and handing out small gift bags. One Optimus robot engaged in a game of rock-paper-scissors with attendees, while others were seen dancing inside a gazebo in a choreographed display.

During the event, Musk made sweeping predictions about Optimus’s potential, declaring it “the biggest product ever of any kind.” He forecasted that Tesla would eventually manufacture millions of units, suggesting that widespread adoption of Optimus could improve economic output by “two orders of magnitude” and contribute to “a future where there is no poverty.”

The Optimus project has evolved rapidly since it was first introduced in 2021, initially in the form of a performer in a robot suit. In 2022, Tesla showcased a rudimentary prototype, which marked the beginning of a more serious effort to develop the humanoid robot. Earlier this year, Musk announced that Optimus would be capable of performing practical tasks by the end of 2023, with commercial availability anticipated for late 2024.

Tesla’s vision for Optimus reflects the company’s ambitious outlook on the role of AI and robotics in shaping the future. Musk’s assertions about its economic impact and high-volume production highlight his belief that robots like Optimus could bring about significant societal changes. However, much remains to be seen in terms of how quickly Tesla can bring these promises to fruition.