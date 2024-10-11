Elon Musk unveils Tesla 'Cybercab': A fully autonomous robotaxi without steering wheels or pedals

Tesla’s much-anticipated “We, Robot” event took place Thursday evening, where CEO Elon Musk introduced the company’s latest innovation, the Cybercab, a fully autonomous vehicle designed without steering wheels or pedals. The launch marks a significant step in Tesla’s push toward a future dominated by driverless technology, a vision that Musk believes will propel the company’s long-term growth in the electric vehicle market.

Musk travelled to the stage in a Cybercab and said production will start in 2026 with the vehicles being available to buy for less than $30,000 (approx. Rs 25.2 lakh). Musk also at the event said, "It will be cheaper than mass transit. Unsupervised, full self-driving capable cars should be available in Texas and California by next year on the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y for starters. Model S and Cybertruck too. Production of Cybercab optimised for fully autonomous self-driving will start sometime in 2026.

The event, held at a sprawling Warner Bros lot in California complete with high-tech staging and vibrant lighting, showcased Tesla’s commitment to creating a world driven by artificial intelligence. Attendees shared glimpses of the lively atmosphere on social media, along with shots of event pamphlets detailing Tesla’s autonomous ambitions. “We’ve created a futuristic world,” Musk said on social media platform X, describing the event’s immersive setting.

"The vast majority of the time, cars are just doing nothing," Musk said on stage. "But if they’re autonomous, they could be used five times more, maybe 10 times more."

The Cybercab reveal drew both excitement and scepticism from investors and analysts, many of whom have raised concerns about the challenges of achieving fully autonomous driving capabilities. Musk acknowledged these challenges but emphasised Tesla’s advancements in AI, highlighting the company’s progress in developing a fleet of 50 fully autonomous vehicles ready to operate without human intervention.

"The robotaxi will charge wirelessly through an inductive charger," Musk said. Tesla has long teased wireless charging for its EVs in previous tweets and events.

By removing traditional driving controls, Tesla aims to provide a more spacious and accessible interior that enhances the passenger experience.

Missed Promises

Back in 2019, Musk confidently predicted that Tesla would have fully operational robotaxis by the following year. However, after several missed deadlines, Musk shifted his focus in 2023, putting robotaxi development at the forefront while setting aside plans for a smaller, more affordable EV—seen by many as crucial for countering slowing demand in the electric vehicle market.

Tesla now faces the risk of its first-ever decline in deliveries this year. Despite offering buying incentives, the company has struggled to draw in enough customers for its ageing lineup. Aggressive price cuts, aimed at countering high interest rates, have also taken a toll on profit margins, adding to the pressure for Musk to regain investor confidence.

Analysts say that to prove Tesla can maintain the rapid growth of previous quarters, Musk needs to showcase a functional robotaxi prototype and outline a clear strategy to overtake established players like Alphabet’s Waymo, which already operates uncrewed robotaxis for paying customers in several U.S. cities.

Cracking the robotaxi market has proven costly and complex, with tight regulations and technical challenges leading to billions of dollars in losses for competitors, some of whom have shut down operations. Others, such as General Motors’ Cruise, Amazon’s Zoox, and China’s WeRide, continue to push forward.

Unlike other companies that rely on expensive hardware like lidar, Musk has chosen a more cost-effective approach by using only cameras and AI for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. However, FSD has faced both regulatory scrutiny and legal challenges, including investigations into at least two fatal accidents involving the technology, raising questions about Tesla’s approach to autonomous driving.