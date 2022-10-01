The 5G era has arrived! Mukesh Ambani says it's 'more than next-generation technology'

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has said that the 5G is much more than next-generation technology and will act as the foundational technology to unlock other technologies such as AI, AR/VR, blockchain, metaverse. Speaking on the opening day of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reliance top boss said 5G can make powerful productivity tools accessible to small-scale enterprises which are used by large capital-intensive businesses. This will drive modernisation and profitability of all sectors.

“By bringing AI into every domain, #5G can power India’s emergence as the World’s Intelligence Capital. This will help India become a major exporter of high-value digital solutions and services,” Ambani said while addressing the gathering at the India Mobile Congress.

PM Modi is inaugurating the launch of 5G services in the country today. The auction of telecom spectrum earlier this year had received bids worth a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with an Rs 88,078 crore bid.

5G is the next generation in mobile communication networks, which promises to offer much faster speeds and wider use cases than 4G. With the rollout, the adoption of cloud gaming, AR/VR technology, Internet of Things, can be taken to the next level.

5G, experts opine, can also enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality, and metaverse experiences. As per a handout, 5G has the potential to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. “It can help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises as well as advance the 'Digital India' vision," an official release said.

