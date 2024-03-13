The curious case of Kate Middleton and a bad Photoshop job

Months of speculation surrounding the whereabouts of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and future Queen of England, culminated in a controversial image released by the royal family on Sunday. The photograph, which appeared heavily edited, prompted rare kill notifications from major wire agencies, including The Associated Press and Reuters.

The image, intended to reassure the public about Middleton’s wellbeing, instead sparked widespread criticism. Its amateurish editing drew attention, leading to speculation and confusion regarding Middleton’s absence from public view.

The controversy deepened when the photo’s editor issued a public apology via the official Prince and Princess of Wales account on Monday. Signed with a "C" for Catherine, Princess of Wales, the apology hinted at Middleton's potential involvement in the editing process, a surprising revelation given the carefully managed image of the royal family.

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

Critics pointed out glaring inconsistencies in the image, including disproportionate features and unnatural smiles reminiscent of Snapchat filters. Questions arose about Middleton's health and the secrecy surrounding her absence, fueling conspiracy theories.

The timing of the image's release, coinciding with Mother’s Day in the UK, added to the scrutiny. It followed months of speculation and heightened interest in Middleton’s well-being.

The debacle underscored the importance of image management for the British monarchy, a theme explored in Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." The incident also highlighted the evolving landscape of media scrutiny and public perception, exacerbated by the proliferation of digital editing tools and social media platforms.

The unprecedented issuance of kill notices by wire agencies reflected the gravity of the situation, signalling a breach of editorial protocol by Kensington Palace. The incident raised questions about the palace's relationship with media outlets and the need for heightened scrutiny of submitted materials.