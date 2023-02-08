'The race starts today': Microsoft officially brings ChatGPT AI to Bing and Edge

Microsoft has introduced ChatGPT to Bing and Edge. The software giant has integrated the same technology that is utilized by the popular AI tool ChatGPT. The search engine and browser will be able to provide an unprecedented level of search results. Additionally, Microsoft has also introduced AI-enhanced features for the Edge browser. The company claims that the new additions will change the entire experience of browsing the web and finding information online.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, “It’s a new day in search. The race starts today, and we’re going to move and move fast.” He further said, “Most importantly, we want to have a lot of fun innovating again in search, because it’s high time.”
What has changed in Bing and Edge?
Availability
Microsoft has announced that the new Bing is available today in a limited preview on desktop, and everyone can visit Bing.com today to try sample queries and sign up for the waitlist. The company will scale the preview to millions in the coming weeks. A mobile experience will also be in preview soon.
