There is a OnePlus Nord smartwatch in the works and here’s what we know so far

OnePlus is working on a new smartwatch under the Nord brand and it is expected to launch alongside a series of smartphones including the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord 2T, and possibly the Nord 3 as well, according to reports.

An exclusive report from 91Mobiles states that the OnePlus Nord smartwatch should launch with the OnePlus Nord 3 in the second half of 2022.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus Nord smartwatch should be priced under Rs 10,000, more specifically, it should be priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000. Speculations have it that the smartwatch might offer a colour touchscreen display and health features like heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, step count, etc., and other features like smartphone notifications, music control, and more like most other smartwatches in this budget segment.

This upcoming smartwatch is not OnePlus’ first, the company already has the OnePlus Watch and the OnePlus Brand, but this is the first wearable under the Nord brand. OnePlus’ smartwatch is priced at Rs 14,999 so understandably, the Nord smartwatch will be their more affordable offering given that all other Nord products are also affordable as compared to the more premium OnePlus devices.

The OnePlus Nord smartwatch will be competing with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, Boat, and Amazfit in the under-Rs 10,000 category.

Not much is known about the OnePlus Nord smartwatch, for now, we have no information about how it might look or what the exact specifications are going to be, most of it is speculations at this point. As we move closer to the launch, more information is expected to come up.

