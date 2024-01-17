scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
'There is nothing that cannot be controlled by humankind': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at Davos

Feedback

'There is nothing that cannot be controlled by humankind': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at Davos

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, highlighted the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accelerate scientific progress

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella asks ChatGPT about the best South Indian tiffin. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella asks ChatGPT about the best South Indian tiffin.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in a recent statement, has expressed curiosity about the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accelerate scientific advancements.

Dismissing concerns over the governance of AI, Nadella emphasised that any technology can be effectively regulated by humankind. He stressed the need for proper governance of AI technologies.

"There is nothing that cannot be controlled or governed by humankind for better use and this is one of the easiest and simplest technologies. What is needed is that it is governed properly and I'm sure it will happen," Nadella said.

While addressing the issue of technology-induced divide, Nadella urged for vigilance. Speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, he discussed the recent proliferation of AI, citing the advent of ChatGPT and other platforms. He described his belief in AI as being solidified after his experience with GitHub Copilot.

Nadella expressed his interest in AI's potential impact on energy transition, cancer detection, and molecular behaviour. He also mentioned his anticipation for a new quantum revolution and AI's potential to trigger economic expansion, drawing a comparison to the economic impact of the introduction of personal computers.

"What can be done about energy transition, what can be done about cancer detection, what it can do with molecule behaviour. So far what we have seen is that it has brought new tools to science, but we are yet to see how it can accelerate science," Nadella said.

He added, "Can we give birth to a new quantum revolution that I want to see."

Also read: #DavosBrainstorm2024: Exclusive PwC India CEO Roundtable At Davos

Also read: #DavosBrainstorm2024: SBI Chairman Lauds An ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Monetary Policy

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jan 17, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement