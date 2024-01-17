'There is nothing that cannot be controlled by humankind': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at Davos

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in a recent statement, has expressed curiosity about the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accelerate scientific advancements.

Dismissing concerns over the governance of AI, Nadella emphasised that any technology can be effectively regulated by humankind. He stressed the need for proper governance of AI technologies.

"There is nothing that cannot be controlled or governed by humankind for better use and this is one of the easiest and simplest technologies. What is needed is that it is governed properly and I'm sure it will happen," Nadella said.

While addressing the issue of technology-induced divide, Nadella urged for vigilance. Speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, he discussed the recent proliferation of AI, citing the advent of ChatGPT and other platforms. He described his belief in AI as being solidified after his experience with GitHub Copilot.

Nadella expressed his interest in AI's potential impact on energy transition, cancer detection, and molecular behaviour. He also mentioned his anticipation for a new quantum revolution and AI's potential to trigger economic expansion, drawing a comparison to the economic impact of the introduction of personal computers.

"What can be done about energy transition, what can be done about cancer detection, what it can do with molecule behaviour. So far what we have seen is that it has brought new tools to science, but we are yet to see how it can accelerate science," Nadella said.

He added, "Can we give birth to a new quantum revolution that I want to see."

