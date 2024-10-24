'They might rename it to...': Delhi developer nabs 'JioHotstar' domain in hopes to strike big amid Jio and Hotstar merger

An app developer from Delhi has seemingly purchased the domain jiohotstar.com in anticipation of the upcoming merger between Reliance’s Viacom18 and Disney+ Hotstar. The individual, who describes themselves as a startup founder with aspirations of studying at Cambridge, now hopes to sell the domain to Reliance for a hefty sum, following the finalisation of the $8.5 billion merger.

The merger between Star India (which operates Disney+ Hotstar) and Viacom18 (part of Reliance Industries) was cleared earlier this year by the Competition Commission of India, the National Company Law Tribunal, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The merger is expected to lead to the consolidation of the streaming platforms under one brand.

On the jiohotstar.com domain, the developer has penned an open letter addressed to the executives of Reliance Industries. In the message, the individual details their journey—how they identified the potential domain opportunity while scrolling through news of Disney’s possible sale or merger of Hotstar, and why they believe the “JioHotstar” name would be a perfect fit for the merged entity.

“I thought, ‘If they acquire Hotstar, they might rename it to JioHotstar.com,’” the app developer wrote, explaining their rationale for securing the domain. Their goal? To fund their dream of studying at Cambridge University. The letter further invites Reliance to reach out for negotiations, acknowledging that while acquiring the domain would be a “minor expense” for Reliance, it could be “life-changing” for the developer.

Here are some excerpts from the website: "In 2021, I was working on a project that was selected for the Cambridge University Accelerate program. It was a transformational experience for me. I couldn't crack IIT and always wanted to learn from the best, coming from a Tier-II college, being selected for this program was an incredibly valuable and practical experience. The startup program taught me many valuable lessons and provided insights into the ins and outs of startups for free, which was amazing. However, it was limited in scope – after all it was just a startup program."

"Cambridge also offers a full degree program in entrepreneurship, which I've always dreamed of pursuing but could never afford, It's Cambridge, quite expensive. When I saw this domain become available, I felt things might just fall into place. My intention of buying this domain was simple: if this merger happens, I might be able to fulfill my dream of studying at Cambridge."

"Now that the merger has actually happened, and news sources are confirming there will be only one site post-merger (either JioCinema or Hotstar.com), I believe JioHotstar.com would be a very fitting brand name for the merged entity. It maintains the brand equity of both brands and provides a rational transition for the current users of both sites."

Domain Parking

Domain parking is a practice where individuals or businesses purchase internet domain names without the intention of developing a website immediately. Instead, they “park” the domain, either holding it for future use or hoping to sell it at a profit. Often, parked domains display advertisements, generating revenue based on traffic. Domain parking can be a speculative investment, especially when the domain name includes keywords, brand names, or anticipated merger-related terms that may be in demand later.

The Merger Backdrop

Earlier this year, Reliance and Walt Disney signed a monumental $8.5 billion deal to merge Star India and Viacom18. Both Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema have substantial content libraries and strong positions in the live sports streaming space, boasting rights to events like the IPL, ICC tournaments, and Premier League, among others. Following the merger, it is expected that the new entity will operate under a single brand—sparking speculation about which platform, JioCinema or Hotstar, will prevail.

With the jiohotstar.com domain now in the spotlight, it remains to be seen if Reliance will engage with the developer over this potential branding opportunity, or opt for another strategic direction.