'They thought Indian students couldn't...': Meet Bantval Jayant Baliga, the India-born prof with largest negative carbon footprint

Chennai-born electrical engineer Bantval Jayant Baliga has won the 2024 Millennium Technology Prize for his groundbreaking innovation that dramatically reduces global electrical energy and petrol consumption.

The award, which carries a €1 million prize (Rs 9.3 crore), recognizes his work that has transformed industries worldwide.

By winning the prize, Baliga joins the ranks of notable recipients like Tim Berners-Lee, the Web's inventor and the award’s first honoree in 2004.

Baliga’s journey started at Bishop Cotton Boys' School, Bangalore. He earned a BTech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras in 1969, followed by an MS in 1971 and a PhD in 1974 from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Baliga in a TOI report credited his success to IIT Madras. “The IITs are extremely rigorous and difficult institutions in terms of the curriculum and practical training. The experience there gave me a strong foundation,” he said.

This solid foundation propelled Baliga’s journey from modest beginnings to technological pioneer.

In 1969, Baliga moved to the US with just $10 in his pocket, allowed by the Indian government due to limited foreign reserves at the time.

“In 1969, the Indian government only gave $10 to people leaving for the US,” Baliga recounted. He excelled at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, earning a perfect 4.0 GPA. “They thought Indian students could not handle the curriculum, but after my performance, they realized, ‘Oh, maybe we were wrong,’ and started admitting more Indians,” he explained.

This laid the foundation for Baliga’s development of the insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT), a technology that has since become indispensable in reducing global carbon emissions.

Baliga’s innovation, the IGBT, developed in the 1980s, has since become a cornerstone technology, powering appliances and vehicles globally.

From air conditioners and refrigerators to gasoline-powered cars and electric vehicles, his invention has reduced carbon emissions by over 82 gigatons in the past 30 years.

Despite his achievements in the US, Baliga reflected on the challenges of developing semiconductor technology in India. "I would have gone back, but India lacked the infrastructure required for semiconductors—clean gas, clean water, reliable electricity. However, with the right investments, India could become a major manufacturing hub given the talent available," he told the paper.

The Millennium Technology Prize will be officially presented to Baliga in Finland on October 30 by the Finnish president.