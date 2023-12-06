This Brazilian city passes its first-ever law drafted by AI chatbot ChatGPT

Brazil’s Porto Alegre Council has passed its first-ever law authored by OpenAI’s AI chatbot ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence written law about water meters in the city came into effect starting November 23, reported the Washington Post. After the bill was passed unanimously by the council, it was revealed that the proposal was not a work of brainstorming but purely AI.

The ordinance is supposed to prevent the city from charging taxpayers to replace any water meters stolen by thieves. After the bill was passed, councilman Ramiro Rosário revealed that he had used ChatGPT to write it. He told AP, “If I had revealed it before, the proposal certainly wouldn't even have been taken to a vote.”

He revealed that he did not ask ChatGPT to come up with the idea of the proposal, instead, he asked ChatGPT to write the complete draft of the 49-word prompt that he came up with by himself. At first, city council president Hamilton Sossmeier disapproved of Rosário’s actions and stated that he had set a “dangerous precedent”. However, he then researched more about AI and realised that “fortunately or unfortunately, this is going to be a trend”.

While there are good uses of artificial intelligence like this, it is also being misused in many places. Hence, the authorities, including the ones in India, have raised the urgency of regulations for artificial intelligence. Recently celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, and Rashmika Mandanna have been victims of the deepfake technology.

The European Union (EU) has proposed an AI law to ensure consistent standards for AI systems across EU member states.

The Act sets out a number of requirements for AI systems, such as the need for them to be accurate, reliable, and transparent. It also prohibits the use of AI systems for certain purposes, such as social scoring and mass surveillance. It prohibits the use of AI systems that discriminate against individuals or that violate their fundamental rights. It also requires companies to be transparent about how they use AI, and to give individuals the right to access and control their data. It was adopted in April 2021 and is expected to come into effect in 2024.

