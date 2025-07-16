This Dubai restaurant will have an AI chef making all your dishes: Check all the details

Dubai is set to launch what could be the world’s most futuristic dining experience. Opening in September 2025 at Kempinski The Boulevard Hotel, WOOHOO will feature an AI-powered chef named Aiman at the centre of its kitchen, marking a bold step in blending artificial intelligence with fine dining.

Developed by Gastronaut Hospitality, the team behind local favourites like Trove and BohoX, WOOHOO isn’t just about robotic gimmicks. The restaurant will use advanced AI to help design its menu, ambience, and service, promising a high-concept experience rooted in both data and creativity.

Chef Aiman, a combination of the words “AI” and “man”, has been trained on decades of food science, molecular composition data, and thousands of global recipes. The AI model analyses flavour profiles, ingredient chemistry, and seasonal data to suggest unique combinations. While it can’t taste or smell, Aiman collaborates with acclaimed Dubai-based chef Reif Othman, whose feedback helps refine the AI’s concepts into actual dishes.

Expect plates like umami-packed sushi rolls, zesty ceviche, and scientifically balanced robata skewers. The beverage menu will feature algorithmically matched drinks and molecular mixology, extending the AI-driven approach beyond the kitchen.

Unlike most AI applications limited to backend operations, Aiman is positioned as a creative partner, offering real-time suggestions, reinterpreting classic recipes, and even recommending ways to reduce food waste by reusing ingredients like fat or meat trimmings.

The experience doesn’t stop at the food. WOOHOO’s interiors fuse cyberpunk aesthetics with luxury, including reactive LED displays, sci-fi textures, and immersive digital art. A secret lounge named Spock offers a simulated space journey complete with soundscapes and DJ sets.

"Human cooking will not be replaced, but we believe (Aiman) will elevate the ideas, creativity," said Oytun Cakir to Reuters. Cakir is also the chief executive of hospitality company Gastronaut.