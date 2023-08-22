 ‘This is once in a generation kind of thing’: Intel's Steve Long bullish on India’s potential on global stage

Steve Long, Corporate Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific Japan at Intel, recently underscored India's significance in the rapidly evolving technology sector. Speaking at the Intel Tech Tour 2023 event, Long highlighted India's swift rise as the "fastest growth market in the world with 400 million internet users since covid."

Long emphasised that this transformation is a rare occurrence, describing it as a "once in a generation kind of a thing." He recognised that while similar shifts have happened previously, the current wave of change holds unique attributes.

Long's assessment of India's role holds two dimensions. On one hand, India offers a substantial potential for domestic consumption, while on the other, it holds the capacity to redefine its global standing. This acknowledgment aligns with Intel's strategic objectives to reclaim its leadership in the semiconductor industry.

He said, “India is the fastest growth market in the world with 400 million internet users since covid. There’s a massive change in what is happening in the country. We see it as both a domestic consumption opportunity but also for India to change what they mean on the global stage. This is once in a generation kind of thing. It may be happened before but it is different."

Furthermore, Long pointed out the demographic advantage of the Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) region, which also includes India. He claimed that it contributes to outpacing the rest of the world in gross domestic product (GDP) growth. Long stated, "We're carrying the rest of the world; it's a responsibility in innovation…"

Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger also outlined the following three strategies that he claims will restore Intel to a leadership position:

Exceptional Engineering: Focus on pushing the boundaries of what's possible through outstanding engineering. This approach aims to deliver the necessary performance precisely where it's required.

Collaborative Innovation: Embrace the vast potential of collaborative innovation. This strategy involves harnessing opportunities presented by edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) to capitalize on limitless possibilities.

Resilient and Sustainable Future: Build a future that is both resilient and sustainable. By instilling trust and confidence, Intel aims to address evolving needs and challenges, ensuring a solid foundation for growth.

Note: Intel sponsored the author’s trip to visit the company’s Penang’s facility