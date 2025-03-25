This Jio annual plan offers year-long data, calls, and Hotstar access: See details

Reliance Jio is making life simpler for its users with a new annual recharge plan priced at ₹3,599, which promises uninterrupted services for an entire year. As India’s leading telecom provider, Jio continues to attract millions with its affordable and feature-packed plans, and this new offering appears to be no exception.

With mobile phones playing a crucial role in daily life, the company’s long-term plan is aimed at eliminating the hassle of monthly recharges while providing generous benefits for calls, data, and entertainment.

The ₹3,599 annual plan offers a full 365-day validity, making it an ideal choice for those tired of constantly recharging their phones. The package includes unlimited voice calls to all networks across the country, covering both local and STD calls. Additionally, users are treated to 100 free SMS every day, ensuring seamless communication.

Data remains a top priority for most users, and Jio delivers generously. The annual plan offers a whopping 912.5GB of data for the entire year, which translates to up to 2.5GB of high-speed data per day. Once the daily limit is reached, users can still access the internet, albeit at a reduced speed of 64Kbps.

To sweeten the deal, Jio is bundling a 90-day mobile-only subscription to Hotstar, although it won’t be accessible on larger screens like laptops or TVs unless users opt for a separate plan. Additionally, subscribers will also get 50GB of Jio AI cloud storage to store their essential files.

The ₹3,599 plan caters to those seeking both affordability and convenience. For a one-time payment, users can enjoy a full year of uninterrupted services without worrying about monthly recharges. Moreover, the inclusion of Hotstar and cloud storage adds a touch of value to an already appealing package.

For those looking to avoid the hassle of frequent recharges while enjoying consistent connectivity, Jio’s ₹3,599 annual plan could be the perfect choice.