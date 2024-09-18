This Jio recharge plan offers free Netflix for 84 days, 252GB data; see price and more details

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs. 1,199, offering 84 days of validity and a whopping 252GB of high-speed 4G data (equivalent to 3GB per day). This plan caters to users who demand a large data allowance and extended validity.
Plan Benefits
Data: 252GB of high-speed 4G data (3GB per day).
Calls: Unlimited voice calls to any network in India.
SMS: 100 free SMS messages per day.
Roaming: Free national roaming.
Jio Apps: Complimentary subscriptions to Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud.
Value-Packed Offering
This new plan is designed to provide maximum value to users who require a long-lasting recharge option with a generous data allowance. It's ideal for those who frequently stream content, make video calls, or work remotely.
Other 3GB Daily Data Plans
Jio offers two other prepaid plans with a 3GB daily data allowance:
Rs. 449 (28 days): Includes 84GB of data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day.
Rs. 1,799 (84 days): Provides the same benefits as the Rs. 1,199 plan, but with an additional free Netflix subscription for 84 days.
Free Netflix Subscription
The Rs. 1,799 plan is a premium option for users seeking entertainment benefits. The free Netflix subscription allows users to enjoy streaming movies and TV shows for the duration of the plan's validity.
